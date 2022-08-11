For the following instrument the Product Assignment Group in Xetra (MIC: XETR) will change with effect from 12 August 2022: Trading model: Continuous Trading Instrument name Short code ISIN Product Assignment Group old Product Assignment Group new Hornbach Holding AG&Co.KGaA HBH DE0006083405 GER0 (partitionID 55) SDX1 (partition ID 55) Open orders in the instrument affected by the change will not be deleted. For further information please call the Cash Markets Operations Helpline, tel. +49-69-211-1 14 00.