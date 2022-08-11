Erweiterte Funktionen



Hornbach Holding - XETR : Change of Product Assignment Group effective 12 August 2022




11.08.22 12:29
Xetra Newsboard

For the following instrument the Product Assignment Group in Xetra (MIC: XETR) will change with effect from 12 August 2022: Trading model: Continuous Trading Instrument name Short code ISIN Product Assignment Group old Product Assignment Group new Hornbach Holding AG&Co.KGaA HBH DE0006083405 GER0 (partitionID 55) SDX1 (partition ID 55) Open orders in the instrument affected by the change will not be deleted. For further information please call the Cash Markets Operations Helpline, tel. +49-69-211-1 14 00.

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
76,85 € 76,55 € 0,30 € +0,39% 11.08./13:57
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0006083405 608340 140,10 € 72,75 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		77,10 € -0,06%  12:24
Hannover 76,80 € +3,30%  08:15
Berlin 76,85 € +3,29%  08:04
Hamburg 76,80 € +3,23%  08:15
München 76,80 € +2,13%  08:04
Frankfurt 76,90 € +1,32%  12:10
Düsseldorf 76,95 € +0,46%  13:30
Xetra 76,85 € +0,39%  13:48
Stuttgart 77,00 € +0,26%  13:15
  = Realtime
