DIC Asset - XETR : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 31.03.2023 - DE000A1X3XX4




29.03.23 23:46
Das Instrument DIC DE000A1X3XX4 DIC ASSET AG NA O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.03.2023 The instrument DIC DE000A1X3XX4 DIC ASSET AG NA O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 31.03.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,00 € 8,20 € -0,20 € -2,44% 29.03./17:45
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A1X3XX4 A1X3XX 14,92 € 6,51 €
Tradegate (RT) 		8,15 € -0,37%  29.03.23
Frankfurt 8,20 € +0,37%  29.03.23
Berlin 8,16 € -0,24%  29.03.23
Stuttgart 8,09 € -0,74%  29.03.23
Düsseldorf 8,11 € -1,22%  29.03.23
München 8,19 € -1,68%  29.03.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 9,01 $ -1,85%  28.03.23
Xetra 8,00 € -2,44%  29.03.23
Hamburg 8,20 € -5,53%  29.03.23
Hannover 8,13 € -6,34%  29.03.23
