Das Instrument DIC DE000A1X3XX4 DIC ASSET AG NA O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.03.2023 The instrument DIC DE000A1X3XX4 DIC ASSET AG NA O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 31.03.2023