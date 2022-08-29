Erweiterte Funktionen

NatWest Group - XETR : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 30.08.2022 - GB00B7T77214




28.08.22 21:53
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument RYS1 GB00B7T77214 NATWEST GROUP PLC LS 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.08.2022 The instrument RYS1 GB00B7T77214 NATWEST GROUP PLC LS 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 30.08.2022

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,00 € 3,06 € -0,06 € -1,96% 26.08./17:35
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B7T77214 A1JXTD 3,16 € 2,10 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,96 € -2,63%  26.08.22
Berlin 3,02 € +2,03%  26.08.22
Stuttgart 3,04 € +0,66%  26.08.22
München 3,06 € 0,00%  26.08.22
Frankfurt 2,98 € -0,67%  26.08.22
Hamburg 2,98 € -0,67%  26.08.22
Hannover 2,98 € -0,67%  26.08.22
Düsseldorf 2,98 € -1,32%  26.08.22
Xetra 3,00 € -1,96%  26.08.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 2,88 $ -6,69%  26.08.22
  = Realtime
