Grand City Properties - XETR : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 30.06.2022 - LU0775917882
28.06.22 23:54
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument GYC LU0775917882 GRAND CITY PROPERT.EO-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.06.2022 The instrument GYC LU0775917882 GRAND CITY PROPERT.EO-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 30.06.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|14,68 €
|14,71 €
|-0,03 €
|-0,20%
|28.06./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU0775917882
|A1JXCV
|24,14 €
|12,87 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|14,77 €
|+0,07%
|28.06.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|16,22 $
|+15,61%
|27.06.22
|Berlin
|14,71 €
|+1,59%
|28.06.22
|München
|14,71 €
|+1,45%
|28.06.22
|Hamburg
|14,71 €
|+1,17%
|28.06.22
|Hannover
|14,71 €
|+1,17%
|28.06.22
|Frankfurt
|14,70 €
|+0,41%
|28.06.22
|Xetra
|14,68 €
|-0,20%
|28.06.22
|Düsseldorf
|14,60 €
|-0,48%
|28.06.22
|Stuttgart
|14,63 €
|-0,48%
|28.06.22
= Realtime
