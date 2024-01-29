Erweiterte Funktionen



KLOECKNER + CO SE NA V. - XETR : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 30.01.2024 - DE000KC01V16




28.01.24 22:30
Das Instrument KCOV DE000KC01V16 KLOECKNER + CO SE NA VERK EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.01.2024 The instrument KCOV DE000KC01V16 KLOECKNER + CO SE NA VERK EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 30.01.2024

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,70 € 9,75 € -0,05 € -0,51% 26.01./17:37
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000KC01V16 KC01V1 10,00 € 9,50 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 9,65 € 0,00%  26.01.24
Xetra 9,70 € -0,51%  26.01.24
