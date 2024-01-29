Erweiterte Funktionen
Das Instrument KCOV DE000KC01V16 KLOECKNER + CO SE NA VERK EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.01.2024 The instrument KCOV DE000KC01V16 KLOECKNER + CO SE NA VERK EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 30.01.2024
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,70 €
|9,75 €
|-0,05 €
|-0,51%
|26.01./17:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KC01V16
|KC01V1
|10,00 €
|9,50 €
= Realtime
