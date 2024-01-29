Das Instrument KCOV DE000KC01V16 KLOECKNER + CO SE NA VERK EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.01.2024 The instrument KCOV DE000KC01V16 KLOECKNER + CO SE NA VERK EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 30.01.2024