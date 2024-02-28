Erweiterte Funktionen



28.02.24 00:51
Das Instrument SBIW LU2109786587 AIS-A.MSCI WESGUS UETFDRC ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.02.2024 The instrument SBIW LU2109786587 AIS-A.MSCI WESGUS UETFDRC ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 29.02.2024

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
80,041 € 80,2436 € -0,2026 € -0,25% 27.02./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU2109786587 A2PZC3 80,60 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		80,041 € -0,25%  26.02.24
Düsseldorf 79,51 € +0,05%  27.02.24
München 80,24 € 0,00%  26.02.24
Stuttgart 79,54 € -0,01%  27.02.24
Frankfurt 79,96 € -0,04%  26.02.24
  = Realtime
