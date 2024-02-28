Erweiterte Funktionen
Amundi Index Solutions - Amu. - XETR : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 29.02.2024 - LU2109786587
28.02.24 00:51
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument SBIW LU2109786587 AIS-A.MSCI WESGUS UETFDRC ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.02.2024 The instrument SBIW LU2109786587 AIS-A.MSCI WESGUS UETFDRC ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 29.02.2024
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|80,041 €
|80,2436 €
|-0,2026 €
|-0,25%
|27.02./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU2109786587
|A2PZC3
|80,60 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|80,041 €
|-0,25%
|26.02.24
|Düsseldorf
|79,51 €
|+0,05%
|27.02.24
|München
|80,24 €
|0,00%
|26.02.24
|Stuttgart
|79,54 €
|-0,01%
|27.02.24
|Frankfurt
|79,96 €
|-0,04%
|26.02.24
