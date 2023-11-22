Erweiterte Funktionen



Black Hills - XETR : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 23.11.2023 - GB00BDR05C01




22.11.23 00:44
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument NNGF GB00BDR05C01 NATIONAL GRID PLC EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.11.2023 The instrument NNGF GB00BDR05C01 NATIONAL GRID PLC EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 23.11.2023

Aktuell
Game Changer: Lithium Hot Stock steigert Kapazität um Faktor 10
Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 43.233% mit Patriot Battery ($PMET)

Li-Metal Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
50,91 $ 50,91 $ -   $ 0,00% 21.11./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0921131092 867434 73,94 $ 46,46 $
Werte im Artikel
12,10 plus
+0,83%
5,06 plus
+0,06%
50,91 plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		46,60 € +0,43%  21.11.23
Düsseldorf 46,40 € +1,31%  21.11.23
AMEX 50,81 $ +0,12%  21.11.23
Stuttgart 46,20 € 0,00%  21.11.23
Berlin 46,40 € 0,00%  21.11.23
NYSE 50,91 $ 0,00%  01:00
Nasdaq 50,90 $ 0,00%  21.11.23
Frankfurt 46,20 € -2,12%  21.11.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Biotech Hot Stock heilt schwere Nierenerkrankungen. Unmittelbar vor globalem Lizenzdeal für klinische Phase III

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1 Dividenden Adel 07.09.23
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...