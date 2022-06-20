Erweiterte Funktionen



19.06.22 21:29
Das Instrument S6P DE000A2TR919 SPIELVGG UNTERHACH. NA ON EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.06.2022 The instrument S6P DE000A2TR919 SPIELVGG UNTERHACH. NA ON EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 21.06.2022

