Das Instrument ABEA US02079K3059 ALPHABET INC.CL.A DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.07.2022 The instrument ABEA US02079K3059 ALPHABET INC.CL.A DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 18.07.2022