Das Instrument ABEA US02079K3059 ALPHABET INC.CL.A DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.07.2022 The instrument ABEA US02079K3059 ALPHABET INC.CL.A DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 18.07.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2.207,35 $ 2.227,07 $ -19,72 $ -0,89% 15.07./00:53
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US02079K3059 A14Y6F 3.029 $ 2.038 $
Tradegate (RT) 		2.201,5 € -0,56%  14.07.22
Frankfurt 2.202 € -0,54%  14.07.22
Stuttgart 2.214 € -0,58%  14.07.22
AMEX 2.213,52 $ -0,67%  14.07.22
Düsseldorf 2.202,5 € -0,74%  14.07.22
Nasdaq 2.207,35 $ -0,89%  14.07.22
NYSE 2.207,15 $ -0,93%  14.07.22
Hamburg 2.209 € -1,27%  14.07.22
München 2.202 € -1,67%  14.07.22
Xetra 2.194,5 € -1,83%  14.07.22
Berlin 2.215 € -2,42%  14.07.22
Hannover 2.206,5 € -2,99%  14.07.22
  = Realtime
