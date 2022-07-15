Erweiterte Funktionen
GSK Plc - XETR : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 18.07.2022 - GB0009252882
14.07.22 23:58
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument GS7 GB0009252882 GSK PLC LS-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.07.2022 The instrument GS7 GB0009252882 GSK PLC LS-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 18.07.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|19,58 $
|20,30 $
|-0,72 $
|-3,55%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0009252882
|940561
|23,47 $
|18,18 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|19,96 €
|-2,01%
|14.07.22
|Berlin
|20,275 €
|-1,39%
|14.07.22
|Hannover
|20,27 €
|-1,46%
|14.07.22
|Hamburg
|20,265 €
|-1,48%
|14.07.22
|München
|20,265 €
|-1,51%
|14.07.22
|Xetra
|19,92 €
|-1,58%
|14.07.22
|Düsseldorf
|19,904 €
|-1,90%
|14.07.22
|Frankfurt
|19,974 €
|-1,94%
|14.07.22
|Stuttgart
|19,85 €
|-2,34%
|14.07.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|19,58 $
|-3,55%
|14.07.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|290
|Glaxosmithkline
|01.07.22
|1
|Faes Farma SA
|06.06.22
|+++Morgenbericht mit Termine.
|25.04.21
|4
|LINE besser als WhatsApp
|14.07.16
|48
|DER GUTE MELDUNGEN THRE.
|02.03.16