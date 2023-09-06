Erweiterte Funktionen
Amundi Index Solutions - Amu. - XETR : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 07.09.2023 - LU2109787478
05.09.23 23:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument SADE LU2109787478 AIS-A.MSCI EESGLS UETFDRC ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.09.2023 The instrument SADE LU2109787478 AIS-A.MSCI EESGLS UETFDRC ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 07.09.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|75,43 €
|75,98 €
|-0,55 €
|-0,72%
|05.09./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU2109787478
|A2PZDA
|77,80 €
|60,56 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|76,17 €
|+0,58%
|01.09.23
|Stuttgart
|75,74 €
|+0,09%
|05.09.23
|Düsseldorf
|75,51 €
|-0,47%
|05.09.23
|Frankfurt
|75,84 €
|-0,50%
|05.09.23
|München
|75,43 €
|-0,72%
|05.09.23
