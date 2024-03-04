Erweiterte Funktionen
Deka Deutsche Boerse EUROGO. - XETR : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 05.03.2024 - DE000ETFL425
03.03.24 22:27
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument EFQ2 DE000ETFL425 DK DB EUROGOV FRANCE ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.03.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.03.2024 The instrument EFQ2 DE000ETFL425 DK DB EUROGOV FRANCE ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.03.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 05.03.2024
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|79,85 €
|79,83 €
|0,02 €
|+0,03%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000ETFL425
|ETFL42
|81,45 €
|77,16 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|80,4412 €
|-
|22.02.24
|Düsseldorf
|80,57 €
|+0,11%
|27.02.24
|Fondsgesellschaft
|79,85 €
|+0,03%
|29.02.24
|Frankfurt
|80,824 €
|0,00%
|26.02.24
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|80,605 €
|-0,21%
|26.02.24
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.