Deka Deutsche Boerse EUROGO. - XETR : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 05.03.2024 - DE000ETFL425




03.03.24 22:27
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument EFQ2 DE000ETFL425 DK DB EUROGOV FRANCE ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.03.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.03.2024 The instrument EFQ2 DE000ETFL425 DK DB EUROGOV FRANCE ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.03.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 05.03.2024

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
79,85 € 79,83 € 0,02 € +0,03% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000ETFL425 ETFL42 81,45 € 77,16 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		80,4412 € 22.02.24
Düsseldorf 80,57 € +0,11%  27.02.24
Fondsgesellschaft 79,85 € +0,03%  29.02.24
Frankfurt 80,824 € 0,00%  26.02.24
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 80,605 € -0,21%  26.02.24
