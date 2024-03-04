Das Instrument EFQ2 DE000ETFL425 DK DB EUROGOV FRANCE ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.03.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.03.2024 The instrument EFQ2 DE000ETFL425 DK DB EUROGOV FRANCE ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.03.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 05.03.2024