Das Instrument OD7S GB00B15KY765 WITR COM.SEC.Z06/UN.WEAT ETC wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.12.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.12.2023 The instrument OD7S GB00B15KY765 WITR COM.SEC.Z06/UN.WEAT ETC is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.12.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 04.12.2023