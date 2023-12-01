Erweiterte Funktionen
01.12.23 00:58
Das Instrument OD7S GB00B15KY765 WITR COM.SEC.Z06/UN.WEAT ETC wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.12.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.12.2023 The instrument OD7S GB00B15KY765 WITR COM.SEC.Z06/UN.WEAT ETC is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.12.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 04.12.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,4933 €
|0,4773 €
|0,016 €
|+3,35%
|30.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B15KY765
|A0KRK6
|0,74 €
|0,46 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,4933 €
|+3,35%
|30.11.23
|München
|0,4821 €
|+3,28%
|30.11.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|0,4897 €
|+3,01%
|30.11.23
|Düsseldorf
|0,4884 €
|+2,95%
|30.11.23
|Berlin
|0,491 €
|+2,94%
|30.11.23
|Hannover
|0,477 €
|+2,80%
|30.11.23
|Hamburg
|0,479 €
|+2,79%
|30.11.23
|Frankfurt
|0,4778 €
|+1,34%
|30.11.23
