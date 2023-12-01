Erweiterte Funktionen



01.12.23 00:58
Das Instrument OD7S GB00B15KY765 WITR COM.SEC.Z06/UN.WEAT ETC wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.12.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.12.2023 The instrument OD7S GB00B15KY765 WITR COM.SEC.Z06/UN.WEAT ETC is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.12.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 04.12.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,4933 € 0,4773 € 0,016 € +3,35% 30.11./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B15KY765 A0KRK6 0,74 € 0,46 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,4933 € +3,35%  30.11.23
München 0,4821 € +3,28%  30.11.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 0,4897 € +3,01%  30.11.23
Düsseldorf 0,4884 € +2,95%  30.11.23
Berlin 0,491 € +2,94%  30.11.23
Hannover 0,477 € +2,80%  30.11.23
Hamburg 0,479 € +2,79%  30.11.23
Frankfurt 0,4778 € +1,34%  30.11.23
Antw. Thema Zeit
