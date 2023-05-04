Erweiterte Funktionen
LAIQON AG - XETR : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 04.05.2023 - DE000A12UP29
03.05.23 23:51
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument LQAG DE000A12UP29 LAIQON AG INH O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.05.2023 The instrument LQAG DE000A12UP29 LAIQON AG INH O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 04.05.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,86 €
|7,70 €
|0,16 €
|+2,08%
|03.05./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A12UP29
|A12UP2
|10,40 €
|4,98 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|7,62 €
|-1,04%
|03.05.23
|Xetra
|7,86 €
|+2,08%
|03.05.23
|Stuttgart
|7,64 €
|+1,87%
|03.05.23
|Düsseldorf
|7,50 €
|+0,27%
|03.05.23
|Frankfurt
|7,80 €
|-0,26%
|03.05.23
|Hamburg
|7,80 €
|-0,26%
|03.05.23
|Berlin
|7,58 €
|-3,07%
|03.05.23
|München
|7,52 €
|-3,09%
|03.05.23
