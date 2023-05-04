Erweiterte Funktionen



LAIQON AG - XETR : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 04.05.2023 - DE000A12UP29




03.05.23 23:51
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument LQAG DE000A12UP29 LAIQON AG INH O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.05.2023 The instrument LQAG DE000A12UP29 LAIQON AG INH O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 04.05.2023

Aktuell
5 Sensationelle Übernahmen
449% Lithium Hot Stock nahe Tesla ($TSLA) und Albemarle ($ALB)

Usha Resources Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,86 € 7,70 € 0,16 € +2,08% 03.05./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A12UP29 A12UP2 10,40 € 4,98 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		7,62 € -1,04%  03.05.23
Xetra 7,86 € +2,08%  03.05.23
Stuttgart 7,64 € +1,87%  03.05.23
Düsseldorf 7,50 € +0,27%  03.05.23
Frankfurt 7,80 € -0,26%  03.05.23
Hamburg 7,80 € -0,26%  03.05.23
Berlin 7,58 € -3,07%  03.05.23
München 7,52 € -3,09%  03.05.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Weltklasse-Lithium-Vorkommen entdeckt - Neuer Lithium Hot Stock nach 4.860% mit Albemarle ($ALB) und 9.280% mit E3 Lithium ($ETL)

Indigo Exploration Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
394 Lloyd Fond AG (reloaded) - 10. 06.04.23
  Kursanstieg 27.06.18
126 Wenn es DRAUßEN stürmt,ent. 13.12.11
292 Lloyd Fonds AG 29.06.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...