Das Instrument GCP US3696043013 GENL EL. CO. DL -,06 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.01.2023 The instrument GCP US3696043013 GENL EL. CO. DL -,06 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 04.01.2023