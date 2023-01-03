Erweiterte Funktionen

General Electric - XETR : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 04.01.2023 - US3696043013




03.01.23 00:51
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument GCP US3696043013 GENL EL. CO. DL -,06 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.01.2023 The instrument GCP US3696043013 GENL EL. CO. DL -,06 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 04.01.2023

