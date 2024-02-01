Erweiterte Funktionen
Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend . - XETR : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 02.02.2024 - LU1792117779
01.02.24 00:40
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument LESW LU1792117779 MUL-LYX.MSCI WL.ESG L.E.A ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.02.2024 The instrument LESW LU1792117779 MUL-LYX.MSCI WL.ESG L.E.A ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 02.02.2024
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|32,505 €
|32,705 €
|-0,20 €
|-0,61%
|31.01./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1792117779
|LYX0YL
|32,86 €
|25,70 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|32,505 €
|-0,61%
|31.01.24
|Frankfurt
|32,46 €
|-0,75%
|31.01.24
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|32,32 €
|-1,06%
|31.01.24
|Berlin
|32,335 €
|-1,09%
|31.01.24
|Düsseldorf
|32,32 €
|-1,34%
|31.01.24
= Realtime
Aktuell
