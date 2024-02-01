Erweiterte Funktionen



Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend . - XETR : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 02.02.2024 - LU1792117779




01.02.24 00:40
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument LESW LU1792117779 MUL-LYX.MSCI WL.ESG L.E.A ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.02.2024 The instrument LESW LU1792117779 MUL-LYX.MSCI WL.ESG L.E.A ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 02.02.2024

ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU1792117779 LYX0YL 32,86 € 25,70 €
