Das Instrument LESW LU1792117779 MUL-LYX.MSCI WL.ESG L.E.A ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.02.2024 The instrument LESW LU1792117779 MUL-LYX.MSCI WL.ESG L.E.A ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 02.02.2024