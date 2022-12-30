Erweiterte Funktionen
MGI – Media and Games Invest . - XETR : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 02.01.2023 - MT0000580101
30.12.22 00:57
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument M8G MT0000580101 MGI-MEDIA+GAMES INV. EO 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.01.2023 The instrument M8G MT0000580101 MGI-MEDIA+GAMES INV. EO 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 02.01.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,7315 €
|1,64 €
|0,0915 €
|+5,58%
|29.12./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|MT0000580101
|A1JGT0
|4,47 €
|1,40 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,7325 €
|+3,43%
|29.12.22
|Xetra
|1,7315 €
|+5,58%
|29.12.22
|Frankfurt
|1,7225 €
|+4,39%
|29.12.22
|Berlin
|1,718 €
|+3,56%
|29.12.22
|Düsseldorf
|1,676 €
|+3,30%
|29.12.22
|München
|1,70 €
|0,00%
|29.12.22
|Stuttgart
|1,62 €
|-3,60%
|29.12.22
Aktuell
