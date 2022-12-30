Erweiterte Funktionen



Das Instrument M8G MT0000580101 MGI-MEDIA+GAMES INV. EO 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.01.2023 The instrument M8G MT0000580101 MGI-MEDIA+GAMES INV. EO 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 02.01.2023

 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,7315 € 1,64 € 0,0915 € +5,58% 29.12./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
MT0000580101 A1JGT0 4,47 € 1,40 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,7325 € +3,43%  29.12.22
Xetra 1,7315 € +5,58%  29.12.22
Frankfurt 1,7225 € +4,39%  29.12.22
Berlin 1,718 € +3,56%  29.12.22
Düsseldorf 1,676 € +3,30%  29.12.22
München 1,70 € 0,00%  29.12.22
Stuttgart 1,62 € -3,60%  29.12.22
  = Realtime
