Das Instrument M8G MT0000580101 MGI-MEDIA+GAMES INV. EO 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.01.2023 The instrument M8G MT0000580101 MGI-MEDIA+GAMES INV. EO 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 02.01.2023