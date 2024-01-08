Erweiterte Funktionen


Worldwide Healthcare Trust - Scope for the trust to get back on track in 2024




08.01.24 10:38
Edison Investment Research

Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s (WWH’s) co-managers, Sven Borho and Trevor Polischuk, at global healthcare specialist OrbiMed, are disappointed with WWH’s performance as, in recent years, the trust has faced both top-down and bottom-up headwinds. The managers remain confident that investors will return to focusing on positive healthcare industry fundamentals, which include high levels of innovation, accompanied by an elevated number of new product approvals and robust M&A activity ahead of an upcoming patent cliff. Borho and Polischuk continue to favour the prospects for emerging (smaller-cap) biotech rather than major pharma stocks, particularly as the biotech sector has experienced the longest and largest absolute and relative drawdown in its history.

Aktuell
Europäische Union finanziert diesen Uran Aktientip in Deutschland
Neuer 194% Copper Hot Stock nach 10.605% mit First Quantum Minerals ($FQVLF)

Quest Critical Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: Ausbruch - Massives Kaufsignal - Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt. Neuer 200% Biotech Hot Stock nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:40 , dpa-AFX
IRW-News: Portofino Resources Inc. : Portof [...]
14:39 , dpa-AFX
Medizinerteam muss Arbeit in Klinik in Gaza w [...]
14:38 , dpa-AFX
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax etwas höher - Konsolidi [...]
14:37 , Aktiennews
Gabriel Holding Aktie: War die Aufregung ums [...]
14:37 , Aktiennews
Guangnan Aktie: Wird es jetzt nochmal richtig [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...