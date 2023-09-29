Erweiterte Funktionen


Witan Investment Trust - Set to benefit from growth and structural change




29.09.23 08:40
Edison Investment Research

Witan Investment Trust (WTAN) employs a multi-manager approach to invest in global equities, including varied and interesting areas such as climate change mitigation, private equity and the life sciences. Some of WTAN’s holdings are unlisted and are thus otherwise unavailable to individual investors. WTAN CEO Andrew Bell and Investment Director James Hart are optimistic about global growth from 2024 onwards and they expect this to drive equity markets over the medium term. Sectors with exposure to renewable energy will receive further support from structural changes arising from the transition to net zero carbon emissions. They have configured WTAN’s portfolio in anticipation of the better times they foresee ahead, and there are early signs that the recent market upturn is already having a favourable impact on performance.

Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock erhält Lizenz im Chemiepark Höchst und am Flughafen Frankfurt
1,2 Billionen $ Lithium in Deutschland entdeckt - Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
AI Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Riesendeals. Neuer KI Aktientip nach 144.636% mit NVIDIA ($NVDA) und 180.548% mit Microsoft ($MSFT)

Vice Health and Wellness Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
11:55 , Aktiennews
Wayfair Aktie: Das darf nicht passieren!
11:55 , Aktiennews
Vertex Aktie: Das ist Wahnsinn!
11:55 , Aktiennews
United Health Products Aktie: So nicht zu erw [...]
11:55 , Aktiennews
Union Pacific Aktie: Was kommt da auf sie z [...]
11:55 , Aktiennews
Vale Aktie: Der weitere Knall!
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...