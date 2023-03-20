Erweiterte Funktionen



Witan Investment Trust - A ‘one-stop global equities shop’ returning to form




20.03.23 08:08
Edison Investment Research

Witan Investment Trust (WTAN) employs a multi-manager approach to invest in global equities, including varied and interesting strategies that may normally be unavailable to individual investors. WTAN’s recently released results for the year ended December 2022 do not tell the whole story regarding the trust’s current performance, however, as they mask an improvement in relative returns following a difficult first quarter. This improvement gathered momentum in the second half of 2022 and accelerated in the first two months of this year. In the six months to end February 2023, the trust returned 3.7% in NAV terms and 4.8% on a share price basis, outpacing the benchmark return of 0.9% considerably. While it is early days still, this suggests the portfolio’s positioning in anticipation of improved economic and market conditions is beginning to pay off and should continue to reward investors as economic activity picks up over 2023 and beyond.

Aktuell
Übernahmen voraus - Broker Hot Stock hebt ab
Nach 4.367% mit flatexDEGIRO ($FTK) und 20.488% mit Smartbroker ($SB1)

Therma Bright Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,65 $ 2,65 $ -   $ 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BJTRSD38 A2PGVR 2,65 $ 2,37 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 2,65 $ 0,00%  10.03.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Drohnen Aktientip vor Riesendeals im Polizei-Sektor. Nach 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...