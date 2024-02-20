Wilmington Group - Focus on governance, risk and compliance

With November’s purchase of Astutis, January’s sale of MiExact and the proposed Healthcare business disposal, Wilmington is now firmly focused on opportunities within the large global governance, risk and compliance (GRC) market. The group’s significant cash resource should enable further M&A to accelerate growth across the GRC landscape, while investment in technology platforms and AI capabilities improves revenue and operating margin prospects in the core activities. H124 organic revenue growth (continuing business) was up 7%, with a 12% gain in adjusted EPS. FY24 results to June are expected in line with market forecasts. Given the improving quality of earnings we regard the valuation as undemanding.