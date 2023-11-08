Erweiterte Funktionen



Wienerberger Aktie: Wie reagieren Sie darauf?




08.11.23 06:05
Aktiennews

Wienerberger's stock is currently undervalued with a P/E ratio of 5.34, which is 70% lower than the industry average of 17 for the building materials sector. This indicates that the stock is considered a good investment based on its valuation.


The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for Wienerberger is 87.84, which is categorized as poor. The RSI25, which measures the momentum of the stock over a 25-day period, is at 68.57, resulting in a neutral rating. Overall, the stock is rated as poor based on the RSI indicators.


Analyzing sentiment and buzz surrounding the stock, there has been a significant increase in discussion intensity, indicating a positive outlook. The rate of sentiment change has also turned positive during this period. Therefore, the sentiment and buzz around Wienerberger's stock are rated as good.


In terms of dividends, the dividend yield is 3.82%, slightly higher than the industry average of 3.53% for the building materials sector. This results in a neutral rating for Wienerberger's dividend policy. The dividend yield is calculated by comparing the dividend to the current stock price.


Wienerberger kaufen, halten oder verkaufen?


Wie wird sich Wienerberger jetzt weiter entwickeln? Lohnt sich ein Einstieg oder sollten Anleger lieber verkaufen? Die Antworten auf diese Fragen und warum Sie jetzt handeln müssen, erfahren Sie in der aktuellen Wienerberger-Analyse.



Aktuell
Neuer Esports Hot Stock erobert die Esport-Welt im Sturm
Nach 13.139% mit Tencent Holdings ($TCEHY) und 37.292% mit Electronic Arts ($EA)

Gamer Pakistan Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu 1&1


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,64 $ 15,29 $ -   $ 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US23381B1061 A1W1Q6 21,66 $ 13,99 $
Werte im Artikel
0,14 plus
+24,74%
17,06 plus
+3,90%
242,73 plus
0,00%
4,96 plus
0,00%
13,78 plus
0,00%
10,83 plus
0,00%
23,72 minus
-0,75%
14,64 minus
-4,25%
146,30 minus
-5,67%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 13,80 € 0,00%  07.11.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 14,64 $ -4,25%  07.11.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Massives Kaufsignal - Biotech Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Lizenzdeal. Diese Biotech-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...