Wienerberger Aktie: Was ist jetzt angebracht?

Wienerberger's stock is currently undervalued with a P/E ratio of 5.34, which is 70% lower than the industry average of 17 for the building materials sector. This indicates that the stock is considered a good investment based on its valuation.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for Wienerberger is 87.84, which is categorized as poor. The RSI25, which measures the momentum of the stock over a 25-day period, is at 68.57, resulting in a neutral rating. Overall, the stock is rated as poor based on the RSI indicators.

Analyzing sentiment and buzz surrounding the stock, there has been a significant increase in discussion intensity, indicating a positive outlook. The rate of sentiment change has also turned positive during this period. Therefore, the sentiment and buzz around Wienerberger's stock are rated as good.

In terms of dividends, the dividend yield is 3.82%, slightly higher than the industry average of 3.53% for the building materials sector. This results in a neutral rating for Wienerberger's dividend policy. The dividend yield is calculated by comparing the dividend to the current stock price.