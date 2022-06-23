Erweiterte Funktionen
Wheaton Precious Metals - Starting as it means to go on
23.06.22 15:52
Edison Investment Research
Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) has an exceptional business model that provides it with all of the characteristics investors look for in precious metal mining companies (eg exploration blue-sky, production upside and operational gearing) with few of the commonly attendant risks (eg cost, capex, tax and regulatory regimes). Q122 results at the start of this year were closely in line with our prior forecasts, while recent mineral stream acquisitions have given it a rising production profile.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|37,46 $
|38,25 $
|-0,79 $
|-2,07%
|23.06./18:26
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA9628791027
|A2DRBP
|51,90 $
|36,39 $
-
0,00%
37,46
-2,07%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|35,65 €
|-1,53%
|18:18
|München
|36,405 €
|-1,07%
|08:01
|Hamburg
|36,335 €
|-1,28%
|10:29
|Stuttgart
|36,105 €
|-1,41%
|15:44
|Hannover
|36,185 €
|-1,68%
|16:50
|Berlin
|36,095 €
|-1,93%
|08:01
|Düsseldorf
|35,705 €
|-1,94%
|18:00
|AMEX
|37,53 $
|-2,01%
|18:24
|Frankfurt
|36,11 €
|-2,07%
|08:01
|NYSE
|37,46 $
|-2,07%
|18:26
|Nasdaq
|37,46 $
|-2,07%
|18:26
|Xetra
|35,77 €
|-2,12%
|17:35
= Realtime
