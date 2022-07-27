Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Wheaton Precious Metals":
 Aktien      Futures    


Wheaton Precious Metals - Incorporating Salobo Q222 operating results




27.07.22 08:26
Edison Investment Research

Wheaton Precious Metals’ (WPM’s) Q222 results are scheduled for release after the market close in North America on 11 August. This note reduces our forecasts for Q2–Q422 and FY23–24 in light of details about Salobo’s operational performance contained in Vale’s Q2 production and sales update, released on 19 July, and of recent changes in precious metals prices. It also analyses WPM’s sale of its Keno Hill stream for a consideration of US$135m (which we calculate will provide the buyer with an internal rate of return of 3.06%).

Aktuell
Uran-Aktie vor enormer Kursrallye. Unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal
368% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
32,45 € 32,08 € 0,37 € +1,15% 27.07./11:32
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA9628791027 A2DRBP 47,80 € 30,93 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		32,45 € +1,15%  11:29
Hamburg 31,99 € +2,56%  08:00
Hannover 31,99 € +2,56%  08:00
Xetra 32,27 € +2,48%  11:13
Berlin 31,98 € +2,48%  08:00
AMEX 32,48 $ +2,20%  26.07.22
Nasdaq 32,445 $ +2,00%  26.07.22
München 31,985 € +1,62%  08:00
Frankfurt 31,985 € +1,20%  08:00
Düsseldorf 32,265 € +1,16%  11:01
Stuttgart 32,01 € +0,58%  09:10
NYSE 32,45 $ 0,00%  01:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Aktienempfehlung Aktuell: Weltklasse-Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. 387% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
5 Wheaton Precious Metals : tec. 18.07.22
140 SILVER WHEATON - Ausbruc. 25.04.21
58 WHEATON PRECIOUS METAL. 24.04.21
6 Silber 27.03.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...