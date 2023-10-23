Wheaton Precious Metals - Honing Q323 numbers

Erweiterte Funktionen



23.10.23 09:28
Edison Investment Research

Wheaton Precious Metals’ (WPM’s) Q323 results are scheduled for 9 November. This note adjusts our forecasts – principally for Q3 – for metals prices ( 0.3% simple average for the quarter since our last note), Penasquito (returning to production from mid October, rather than end August), a new life of mine production profile at Constancia (in the aftermath of a site visit in late September) and production at Salobo, Sudbury and Voisey’s Bay (in the aftermath of Vale’s production and sales report on 17 October). We have also re-phased capital payments for Salobo III from FY23 to FY24 and FY25.

