Erweiterte Funktionen
Wheaton Precious Metals - Honing Q323 numbers
23.10.23 09:28
Edison Investment Research
Wheaton Precious Metals’ (WPM’s) Q323 results are scheduled for 9 November. This note adjusts our forecasts – principally for Q3 – for metals prices ( 0.3% simple average for the quarter since our last note), Penasquito (returning to production from mid October, rather than end August), a new life of mine production profile at Constancia (in the aftermath of a site visit in late September) and production at Salobo, Sudbury and Voisey’s Bay (in the aftermath of Vale’s production and sales report on 17 October). We have also re-phased capital payments for Salobo III from FY23 to FY24 and FY25.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|40,85 €
|40,75 €
|0,10 €
|+0,25%
|23.10./12:48
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA9628791027
|A2DRBP
|47,90 €
|31,15 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|40,85 €
|+0,25%
|12:03
|Frankfurt
|40,70 €
|+0,74%
|10:43
|AMEX
|43,15 $
|+0,66%
|20.10.23
|Hannover
|40,65 €
|+0,62%
|08:13
|NYSE
|43,13 $
|+0,35%
|20.10.23
|Berlin
|40,45 €
|+0,12%
|08:03
|München
|40,75 €
|0,00%
|08:03
|Nasdaq
|43,14 $
|0,00%
|20.10.23
|Stuttgart
|40,70 €
|-0,25%
|10:05
|Düsseldorf
|40,50 €
|-0,74%
|12:31
|Hamburg
|40,45 €
|-1,70%
|08:00
|Xetra
|40,55 €
|-2,29%
|11:02
= Realtime
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|7
|Wheaton Precious Metals : tec.
|12.04.23
|140
|SILVER WHEATON - Ausbruc.
|25.04.21
|58
|WHEATON PRECIOUS METAL.
|24.04.21
|6
|Silber
|27.03.11