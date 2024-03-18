Erweiterte Funktionen
Wheaton Precious Metals - Celebrating the Ides of March
18.03.24 12:00
Edison Investment Research
Wheaton’s (WPM’s) Q4/FY23 results were released after the market close on 14 March, within the context of known metals sales and almost known production. Even so, net earnings were US$2.9m (or 1.8%) better than our prior forecast for the quarter, largely as a result of achieved metals prices that were higher than average market prices. Otherwise, the quarter was characterised by accelerated levels of investment into underlying mineral streams and the announcement of a new, progressive dividend policy.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|44,42 $
|44,42 $
|- $
|0,00%
|18.03./15:21
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA9628791027
|A2DRBP
|52,75 $
|38,38 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|40,60 €
|-0,61%
|14:45
|Xetra
|41,25 €
|+0,98%
|14:12
|AMEX
|44,62 $
|+0,43%
|15:03
|Nasdaq
|44,42 $
|+0,11%
|15:20
|Düsseldorf
|40,75 €
|0,00%
|12:31
|NYSE
|44,42 $
|0,00%
|15:20
|Stuttgart
|40,75 €
|-0,12%
|12:05
|München
|40,80 €
|-0,24%
|13:12
|Hannover
|40,45 €
|-2,65%
|08:05
|Berlin
|40,45 €
|-2,65%
|08:03
|Frankfurt
|40,75 €
|-2,74%
|14:39
|Hamburg
|40,45 €
|-3,11%
|08:01
= Realtime
