Wheaton Precious Metals - Adjusting for 'major maintenance' at Salobo in Q4




03.03.23 11:42
Edison Investment Research

On 21 February 2023, Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) announced that it had produced and sold 286,985oz and 293,234oz gold, respectively, and 23,979koz and 21,570koz silver, respectively in FY22. Subject to any historical restatements in its FY22 financial results next week (possible but unlikely and very unlikely to be material), this implies that it produced and sold 66,025oz and 68,996oz gold and 5,353koz and 4,935koz silver, respectively, in Q4. In the case of gold, in particular, this was below our prior forecast (see Exhibit 1), but is consistent with the 14.7% quarter-on-quarter decline in copper production at Salobo announced by Vale on 31 January on account of ‘major maintenance’. This note updates our forecasts for Q422 and FY22 in the light of WPM’s actual production and sales numbers and for FY23 in the light of maiden, detailed guidance.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
39,86 € 39,30 € 0,56 € +1,42% 03.03./14:41
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA9628791027 A2DRBP 47,80 € 29,80 €
Werte im Artikel
39,86 plus
+1,42%
21,08 plus
+0,88%
0,030 plus
0,00%
Tradegate (RT) 		39,86 € +1,42%  14:40
Berlin 39,22 € +1,47%  08:00
Hannover 39,20 € +1,42%  08:01
Frankfurt 39,185 € +1,38%  09:57
Hamburg 39,16 € +1,32%  08:07
Düsseldorf 39,11 € +1,30%  08:10
Xetra 39,54 € +1,10%  12:54
München 39,205 € +0,53%  08:01
NYSE 41,61 $ 0,00%  01:00
Nasdaq 41,605 $ 0,00%  02.03.23
AMEX 41,575 $ 0,00%  02.03.23
Stuttgart 39,195 € -0,14%  12:41
