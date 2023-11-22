Erweiterte Funktionen



Was nun, Evotec ADR?




22.11.23 21:42
Aktiennews

Evotec received a negative rating from our analysts today due to their dividend policy. The dividend-to-stock price ratio is currently 0, resulting in a negative difference of -3.35% compared to similar companies in the "Life Sciences Tools and Services" industry.


The sentiment surrounding Evotec has worsened in the past four weeks, leading to a downgrade to a "poor" rating. Communication frequency has remained stable, with no increase or decrease in discussion contributions. Overall, Evotec receives a "poor" rating in this category as well.


In terms of fundamentals, Evotec's price-earnings ratio (P/E) is 322.71, significantly higher than the industry average of 83. This indicates an overvaluation of the stock and contributes to its "poor" rating based on the P/E ratio.


In the past 12 months, Evotec's performance has been -3.81%. However, compared to other companies in the "Life Sciences Tools and Services" industry, which fell by an average of -16.55%, Evotec has outperformed by +12.74%. Additionally, Evotec has outperformed the average return of the "Healthcare" sector by 12.47%. These positive performances contribute to a "good" rating in this category.


Kaufen, halten oder verkaufen – Ihre Evotec ADR-Analyse vom 22.11. liefert die Antwort:


Wie wird sich Evotec ADR jetzt weiter entwickeln? Lohnt sich ein Einstieg oder sollten Anleger lieber verkaufen? Die Antworten auf diese Fragen und warum Sie jetzt handeln müssen, erfahren Sie in der aktuellen Evotec ADR-Analyse.



Aktuell
Technologie erfolgreich validiert - Lithium Hot Stock steigert Kapazität um Faktor 10
Neuer 350% Lithium Aktientip nach 43.233% mit Patriot Battery ($PMET)

Li-Metal Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Evotec


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
10,35 $ 10,25 $ 0,10 $ +0,98% 22.11./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US30050E1055 A0QZ3J 13,44 $ 7,80 $
Werte im Artikel
19,17 plus
+1,70%
10,35 plus
+0,98%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		9,30 € -2,11%  16.11.23
Düsseldorf 9,35 € +2,19%  19:31
Berlin 9,50 € +1,60%  21:00
Nasdaq 10,35 $ +0,98%  22:00
München 9,35 € 0,00%  08:00
NYSE 8,73 $ 0,00%  06.11.23
AMEX 9,36 $ 0,00%  06.10.23
Frankfurt 9,25 € -0,54%  11:33
Stuttgart 9,20 € -0,54%  08:05
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Biotech Hot Stock entwickelt 1,8 Mrd. $ Blockbuster. Unmittelbar vor Lizenzdeal - Diesen 431% Biotech Aktientip jetzt kaufen

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3 Evotec: Hallo leute, Interesse an. 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...