Walt Disney Quartalsbilanz: Umsatzrückgang und Gewinnsprung erwartet - Aktienprognose 92,83 Euro




11.08.23 06:51
Gurupress

In 86 days, the Burbank-based Walt Disney Company will present its quarterly balance sheet for the fourth quarter. What sales and profit numbers can shareholders expect? And how is the Walt Disney stock performing compared to last year?


There are only 86 days left until the Walt Disney stock, with a current market capitalization of EUR 146.01 billion, presents its new quarterly figures before market opening. Shareholders as well as analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analysts currently expect a slight decrease in sales compared to the previous quarter. While Walt Disney generated sales of EUR 18.27 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of -70.33 percent to EUR 5.42 billion is now expected.T he profit is also expected to change and is projected to increase by +281.55% to EUR...


