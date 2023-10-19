Erweiterte Funktionen

Walt Disney Q1 Finanzergebnisse: Aktionäre erwarten Umsatz und Gewinnzahlen




19.10.23 22:38
Gurupress

Walt Disney, USA’s entertainment conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, will be releasing its Q1 financial results in 109 days. What can shareholders expect in terms of revenue and profit figures? And how does the Walt Disney stock compare to last year?


With just 109 days left until Walt Disney, with a current market capitalization of €140.55 billion, reveals its quarterly numbers before the stock market opens, both shareholders and analysts are eagerly awaiting the outcome. According to data analysis, analysts currently anticipate a slight decrease in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Walt Disney generated €22.28 billion in revenue in Q1 2022, it is now expected to decrease by 0.00% to €22.91 billion this quarter. The profit is also expected to change and is projected to increase by +23.20% to reach €1.49 billion.


On an annual basis, analysts remain optimistic about the company’s performance. Revenue is predicted to increase by +6.30%, while profit is expected to rise by +5.40% to reach €2.36 billion (compared to last year’s figure of €1.92 billion). The earnings per share are expected to climb up on an annual basis as well and reach €2.75.


Shareholders have been reacting partially based on the estimates for quarterly figures released so far; over the past 30 days alone, the stock price has fluctuated by +2.76%.


Analysts estimate that over a period of 12 months, the stock price should reach €100.64 – an increase of +25-17% based on current levels.Those considering investing now can potentially expect a gain of +25-17% within a span of one year according to expert predictions.


According to technical analysis, the trend for Walt Disney stock is strongly positive, with no resistance from the 50-day moving average.


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
83,25 $ 84,68 $ -1,43 $ -1,69% 19.10./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2546871060 855686 117,90 $ 78,74 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		78,80 € -1,94%  19.10.23
Stuttgart 80,69 € +0,74%  19.10.23
Nasdaq 83,21 $ 0,00%  19.10.23
Düsseldorf 80,31 € -0,64%  19.10.23
Berlin 80,39 € -0,75%  19.10.23
Hannover 80,41 € -1,16%  19.10.23
Hamburg 80,40 € -1,46%  19.10.23
AMEX 83,31 $ -1,67%  19.10.23
NYSE 83,25 $ -1,69%  19.10.23
Xetra 79,75 € -1,86%  19.10.23
Frankfurt 78,52 € -2,13%  19.10.23
München 79,83 € -2,16%  19.10.23
