Walt Disney Q1 Finanzergebnisse: Aktionäre erwarten Umsatz und Gewinnzahlen

Walt Disney, USA’s entertainment conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, will be releasing its Q1 financial results in 109 days. What can shareholders expect in terms of revenue and profit figures? And how does the Walt Disney stock compare to last year?

With just 109 days left until Walt Disney, with a current market capitalization of €140.55 billion, reveals its quarterly numbers before the stock market opens, both shareholders and analysts are eagerly awaiting the outcome. According to data analysis, analysts currently anticipate a slight decrease in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Walt Disney generated €22.28 billion in revenue in Q1 2022, it is now expected to decrease by 0.00% to €22.91 billion this quarter. The profit is also expected to change and is projected to increase by +23.20% to reach €1.49 billion.

On an annual basis, analysts remain optimistic about the company’s performance. Revenue is predicted to increase by +6.30%, while profit is expected to rise by +5.40% to reach €2.36 billion (compared to last year’s figure of €1.92 billion). The earnings per share are expected to climb up on an annual basis as well and reach €2.75.

Shareholders have been reacting partially based on the estimates for quarterly figures released so far; over the past 30 days alone, the stock price has fluctuated by +2.76%.

Analysts estimate that over a period of 12 months, the stock price should reach €100.64 – an increase of +25-17% based on current levels.Those considering investing now can potentially expect a gain of +25-17% within a span of one year according to expert predictions.

According to technical analysis, the trend for Walt Disney stock is strongly positive, with no resistance from the 50-day moving average.

