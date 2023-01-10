Erweiterte Funktionen

WANdisco - Starting 2023 with $6.6m telecom IoT win




10.01.23 10:24
Edison Investment Research

WANdisco started 2023 on a strong note, announcing a $6.6m data-migration contract with a global telecom service provider. This is the third telecom provider to choose WANdisco for data migration, highlighting how it is becoming a ‘go-to’ supplier for large-scale Internet of Things (IoT) deployment. It is encouraging to see a deal this early in the year; historically, deal flow has been strongly weighted to the second half. This win supports our estimates, particularly revenues, given the up-front recognition of this deal, and our conservative assumptions on the rate of data consumption/revenue recognition of commit to consume (CtC) deals.

 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
10,20 € 10,10 € 0,10 € +0,99% 10.01./10:07
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JE00B6Y3DV84 A1JY9Y 10,70 € 2,50 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 10,815 $ +1,45%  09.01.23
Frankfurt 10,10 € +1,00%  08:18
Stuttgart 10,20 € +0,99%  12:11
Berlin 10,40 € +0,97%  11:35
