WANdisco - Starting 2023 with $6.6m telecom IoT win
10.01.23 10:24
Edison Investment Research
WANdisco started 2023 on a strong note, announcing a $6.6m data-migration contract with a global telecom service provider. This is the third telecom provider to choose WANdisco for data migration, highlighting how it is becoming a ‘go-to’ supplier for large-scale Internet of Things (IoT) deployment. It is encouraging to see a deal this early in the year; historically, deal flow has been strongly weighted to the second half. This win supports our estimates, particularly revenues, given the up-front recognition of this deal, and our conservative assumptions on the rate of data consumption/revenue recognition of commit to consume (CtC) deals.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,20 €
|10,10 €
|0,10 €
|+0,99%
|10.01./10:07
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JE00B6Y3DV84
|A1JY9Y
|10,70 €
|2,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|10,815 $
|+1,45%
|09.01.23
|Frankfurt
|10,10 €
|+1,00%
|08:18
|Stuttgart
|10,20 €
|+0,99%
|12:11
|Berlin
|10,40 €
|+0,97%
|11:35
= Realtime
Aktuell
