WANdisco - Record $25m contract with top 10 global telco




21.09.22 09:22
Edison Investment Research

WANdisco’s (WAND’s) $25m commit-to-consume agreement with a top 10 global telco is the company’s largest ever by some margin. This contract also adds credibility to management’s ability to successfully execute its growth strategy and we raise our estimates for FY22 bookings and ending remaining performance obligations (RPO). Until we gain more visibility on the rate of data consumption, we leave our revenue estimates unchanged. When considering the expected expansion of IoT, WAND’s robust pipeline and the recent number of reference wins, we see sizable uplift potential at all KPI levels.

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,54 € 4,52 € 0,02 € +0,44% 21.09./11:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JE00B6Y3DV84 A1JY9Y 4,92 € 2,54 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 5,15 € +11,96%  11:35
Stuttgart 4,78 € +4,82%  10:32
Frankfurt 4,54 € +0,44%  08:28
Nasdaq OTC Other 4,41 $ -7,16%  15.09.22
  = Realtime
