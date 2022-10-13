Erweiterte Funktionen



WANdisco - Momentum in IoT drives bookings upgrade




13.10.22 15:41
Edison Investment Research

WANdisco (WAND) has reported record bookings of $34m in Q322 and $61.2m YTD (up 1,649% y-o-y and ahead of our FY forecast of $60m), driven by several large contract wins with repeat customers and across multiple use cases. The company’s cash balance strengthened to about $26.3m, reflecting the strong bookings and that a number of contracts had 50% up-front cash payments. The statement confirms management expects to show more progress in client wins and consumption. We raise our FY22 bookings and ending RPO estimates to $70m and $67m, but wait to make P&L and balance sheet changes until we have more information on the rate of consumption. Nevertheless, we see continued upside potential at all KPI levels.

Aktuell
Fabelhafte Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Diesen 421% Uran Hot Stock kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,35 $ 5,44 $ -0,09 $ -1,65% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JE00B6Y3DV84 A1JY9Y 5,90 $ 2,77 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 5,40 € +1,89%  16:05
Frankfurt 5,50 € +1,85%  09:08
Stuttgart 5,20 € 0,00%  16:54
Nasdaq OTC Other 5,35 $ -1,65%  17:28
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Imposante Übernahme - Jetzt massiver Kurssprung. Diesen 580% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3 Wandisco PLC 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...