WANdisco - Another multimillion-dollar IOT deal




04.07.22 13:32
Edison Investment Research

WANdisco’s strong run of customer wins continues with a $5m minimum value commit-to-consume agreement with a large automotive components supplier. With $18.1m of deals announced over the past week, evidence is building that WANdisco is now hitting an inflection point. We will review our estimates following the Q2 trading update (expected in the first half of July), but our FY22 looks increasingly conservative and a continuation of the deal flow momentum seen so far this year would also lay the platform for accelerated growth into 2023 and beyond.

