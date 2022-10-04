Erweiterte Funktionen

WANdisco - $7.1m deal provides further upside potential




04.10.22 10:58
Edison Investment Research

WANdisco has announced a $7.1m follow-on agreement with a large European automotive components supplier. This takes total disclosed bookings this year to $59.1m versus our FY forecast of $60m, meaning that upside to this KPI forecast now looks very probable. The Q3 update will give us more visibility on the rate at which customers are starting to use this data – which will see bookings flow through to the P&L. We will revise our estimates at that stage but see sizable uplift potential at all KPI levels, particularly in the 2023 timescale.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,95 € 5,65 € 0,30 € +5,31% 04.10./13:13
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JE00B6Y3DV84 A1JY9Y 5,95 € 2,54 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 5,51 $ +12,83%  03.10.22
Frankfurt 5,95 € +5,31%  10:46
Stuttgart 5,80 £ +3,57%  12:48
Berlin 6,00 € +1,69%  13:00
Antw. Thema Zeit
3 Wandisco PLC 25.04.21
