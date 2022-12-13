Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "WANDISCO PLC":
 Aktien    


WANdisco - $13.2m follow-on automotive win




13.12.22 17:06
Edison Investment Research

WANdisco has announced another follow-on deal with a major European automotive supplier, worth $13.2m on a commit-to-consume (CtC) basis. This is the third deal with this client this year, taking the total committed contract value from the customer to $25.3m in 2022 and highlighting WANdisco’s exceptional product/market fit in the high-growth Internet of Things (IoT) market. Management also confirmed that the company’s pipeline is at record levels and that the business is seeing an acceleration in interest. WANdisco expects to report further progress before year-end so, pending this, we leave our estimates unchanged. However, momentum clearly remains strongly positive.

Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme nahe 6,2 Mrd. $ Uran
Diesen 535% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,95 $ 8,20 $ 0,75 $ +9,15% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JE00B6Y3DV84 A1JY9Y 8,95 $ 2,77 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 8,95 $ +9,15%  19:39
Berlin 8,10 € +8,00%  18:25
Stuttgart 7,95 € +4,61%  15:47
Frankfurt 7,30 € -0,68%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Bahnbrechende 240 Mio. US$ Übernahme. Diesen 729% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3 Wandisco PLC 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...