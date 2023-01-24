Volvo ruft 7000 Autos in Deutschland wegen Software-Problem zurück
24.01.23 16:45
dpa-AFX
STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Volvo Cars
Bei dem Rückruf dreht es sich um bestimmte Versionen der Fahrzeugmodelle XC40, C40, S60, V60, V60 Cross Country, XC60, S90, S90L, V90, V90 Cross Country und XC90 aus dem Modelljahr 2023./trs/DP/jha
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,35 €
|4,451 €
|-0,101 €
|-2,27%
|24.01./17:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SE0016844831
|A3C5QN
|8,25 €
|3,95 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|4,35 €
|-2,27%
|14:49
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|5,05 $
|+6,99%
|12.01.23
|Berlin
|4,4165 €
|+3,42%
|08:03
|Hamburg
|4,437 €
|+3,35%
|08:02
|München
|4,437 €
|+3,33%
|08:01
|Düsseldorf
|4,417 €
|+3,32%
|08:11
|Hannover
|4,4355 €
|+3,32%
|08:02
|Frankfurt
|4,409 €
|+1,38%
|09:15
|Stuttgart
|4,3505 €
|-0,92%
|15:19
