Volvo ruft 7000 Autos in Deutschland wegen Software-Problem zurück




24.01.23 16:45
dpa-AFX

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Volvo Cars ruft weltweit knapp 107 000 Autos in die Werkstätten zurück, davon 7000 in Deutschland. Grund dafür ist ein potenzielles Problem mit der Software im Bremssteuermodul, wie ein Sprecher des schwedischen Autobauers am Dienstag auf dpa-Anfrage mitteilte. In seltenen Fällen könne dies dazu führen, dass Funktionen der elektronischen Bremsunterstützung während der Fahrt verloren gingen. Bremsen könne man in dem Fall aber weiterhin per Bremspedal.



Bei dem Rückruf dreht es sich um bestimmte Versionen der Fahrzeugmodelle XC40, C40, S60, V60, V60 Cross Country, XC60, S90, S90L, V90, V90 Cross Country und XC90 aus dem Modelljahr 2023./trs/DP/jha






