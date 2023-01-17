VolitionRx - Vetting the pet health opportunity

Erweiterte Funktionen



17.01.23 09:22
While pets are increasingly being ‘humanized’, their healthcare has lagged advancements seen on the human side. With the COVID-19 pandemic accelerating the trend of pet ownership, demand for improved care in a market with limited alternatives has triggered the need for newer-generation pet diagnostics. VolitionRx, a diagnostics company focused on sepsis and cancer detection, has pioneered a low-cost, quick-turnaround, cancer screening and monitoring tool for companion animals (Nu.Q Vet), an adaption of its core nucleosome quantification (Nu.Q) platform on the human side. With supply and distribution deals with leading veterinary diagnostics players IDEXX and Heska already signed, Nu.Q Vet has the building blocks in place to evolve into a potential disrupter in the space.

 
