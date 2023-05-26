Vietnam Enterprise Investments - Many opportunities at attractive valuations

Erweiterte Funktionen



26.05.23 08:12
Edison Investment Research

Vietnam Enterprise Investments (VEIL) is the UK’s largest and oldest listed Vietnamese equities closed-end fund. It offers investors exposure to the stocks set to benefit most from Vietnam’s very favourable economic prospects. These stocks are otherwise difficult for foreign investors to access. VEIL’s managers believe the Vietnamese equity market offers many compelling investment opportunities, and stocks look oversold at current levels (see our recent VEIL update note), so valuations appear attractive. With VEIL’s discount on the high side of its long-term average, now may be a good time for investors to consider this market.

