VietNam Holding - Moving through volatility

VietNam Holding (VNH) seeks to capture the growth of Vietnam through an actively managed, high-conviction portfolio of companies. In its October 2022 report, the IMF upped its 2022 GDP growth forecast for Vietnam to 7% from 6% three months ago, while it expects the world to grow at 3.2%. Vietnamese growth paves the way for the continued expansion of domestic consumption and Dynam’s investment team chooses a tightly focused selection of businesses set to benefit from the positive demographic, industrial and urbanisation trends. VNH greatly differentiates itself from global equities and, despite the recent market weakness as Vietnam was not immune to the global markets’ sell-off, has strongly outperformed the MSCI AC World Index over the current manager’s tenure (over four years).