VietNam Holding - Made in Vietnam

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Vietnam Holding":
29.07.22 06:34
Edison Investment Research

VietNam Holding (VNH), managed by Dynam Capital (Dynam), a Vietnamese equities closed-ended fund, has given away some of its performance gains of the past two years during the challenging H122. While down 10.5% year to date, VNH’s NAV outperformed its benchmark VN All Share Index (VNAS, -14.6% TR). Over the past three years, VNH returned c 69% on a NAV total return (TR) basis to end-June 2022, after the current investment manager took over in 2018, outperforming the VNAS Index (c 50% TR) over this period. Despite the current gloomy global macroeconomic outlook, the manager expects VNH’s robust portfolio to withstand the uncertain times and pick up momentum when the global economy turns the corner. The ESG principles embedded in the investment process support the quality of the portfolio holdings.

