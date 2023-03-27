Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Vietnam Holding":
 Aktien    


VietNam Holding - Investing for the long term




27.03.23 13:36
Edison Investment Research

VietNam Holding (VNH) seeks to capture the growth of Vietnam through an actively managed, high-conviction portfolio of companies. It has been managed by Dynam Capital (Dynam) since 2018 and has outperformed both the VN All Share and MSCI World indices over five years, with NAV and share price annualised total returns of c 7% and c 5%, respectively, versus c 2% and c 1% for the indices. Vietnamese growth paves the way for the continued expansion of domestic consumption and Dynam’s investment team chooses businesses intending to benefit from the positive demographic, industrial and urbanisation trends. As global market volatility continues, with renewed recession concerns triggered by recent events in the US and European banking sectors, following SVB’s and Credit Suisse’s rescues, Dynam continues to find attractively priced Vietnamese stocks with high long-term return potential.

