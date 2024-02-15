Erweiterte Funktionen

Vicor Aktie: War das schon alles?




15.02.24
Vicor's financial performance has been under scrutiny, especially in comparison to industry standards. The company's dividend yield of 0 percent falls well below the industry average of 17.03 percent, resulting in a "Poor" rating in this category.


In terms of investor sentiment, social media discussions and interactions have shown a predominantly positive outlook on Vicor in the past two weeks. Positive discussions have outweighed negative ones on ten days, with only three days being dominated by negative sentiment. The recent trend also indicates a positive interest from investors, leading to a "Good" assessment for the stock based on investor sentiment.


The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for Vicor's stock over the last 7 days stands at 35, indicating a "Neutral" rating, as the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. The 25-day RSI value of 45.19 also leads to a "Neutral" rating, indicating stability in the stock's performance.


In terms of stock price performance, Vicor has underperformed significantly, with a negative return of 34.5 percent over the past 12 months. This is in stark contrast to the average increase of 402.3 percent for similar stocks in the "Electrical Equipment" industry, resulting in a "Poor" rating in this category. Additionally, Vicor's performance is 276.83 percent below the average return for the "Industry" sector, further contributing to a "Poor" rating in this comparison.


Overall, Vicor's performance in dividend yield, investor sentiment, RSI, and stock price performance has resulted in a generally negative assessment, indicating challenges for the company in these areas.


Vicor kaufen, halten oder verkaufen?


Wie wird sich Vicor jetzt weiter entwickeln? Lohnt sich ein Einstieg oder sollten Anleger lieber verkaufen? Die Antworten auf diese Fragen und warum Sie jetzt handeln müssen, erfahren Sie in der aktuellen Vicor-Analyse.



Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
45,51 $ 43,74 $ 1,77 $ +4,05% 15.02./23:41
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9258151029 881341 97,56 $ 35,48 $
Tradegate (RT) 		42,00 € +2,94%  15.02.24
Stuttgart 40,80 € +6,81%  15.02.24
Frankfurt 40,60 € +6,28%  15.02.24
Düsseldorf 41,80 € +5,03%  15.02.24
Nasdaq 45,51 $ +4,05%  15.02.24
NYSE 45,40 $ +3,94%  15.02.24
Berlin 42,20 € +3,43%  15.02.24
AMEX 42,83 $ 0,00%  14.02.24
  = Realtime
