Erweiterte Funktionen



Veeva Aktie: Das ist ein fast endgültiges Urteil!




01.12.23 13:52
Aktiennews

Veeva stock is currently overvalued with a Price-Earnings Ratio (P/E) of 60, compared to the industry average of 45.35. This indicates a "Poor" rating from a fundamental perspective.


The Relative Strength Index (RSI), which measures stock price movements over a 7-day period, is at 91.06 for Veeva, indicating an overbought situation. The RSI25, which looks at a 25-day period, is at 60, suggesting a "Neutral" rating. Overall, the RSI analysis gives a "Poor" rating.


The sentiment among investors in social media discussions and forums is generally positive for Veeva. Recent conversations focused on positive topics, leading to an overall "Good" rating in terms of investor sentiment.


Out of 16 analyst ratings in the past twelve months, 12 were "Good," 4 were "Neutral," and none were "Poor." Recent analysis resulted in a "Good" rating as well. The average target price derived from these ratings is $198.81, suggesting a potential increase of 0.82% from the last closing price of $197.19. Considering this, the recommendation is "Neutral." Overall, analysts give Veeva a "Good" rating.


Kaufen, halten oder verkaufen – Ihre Veeva-Analyse vom 01.12. liefert die Antwort:


Wie wird sich Veeva jetzt weiter entwickeln? Lohnt sich ein Einstieg oder sollten Anleger lieber verkaufen? Die Antworten auf diese Fragen und warum Sie jetzt handeln müssen, erfahren Sie in der aktuellen Veeva-Analyse.



Aktuell
Lithium Aktientip erzielt technologischen Durchbruch - Kapazität steigt um Faktor 10
Neuer 215% Lithium Hot Stock nach 13.150% mit Vulcan Energy ($VUL)

Li-Metal Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
159,95 € 160,15 € -0,20 € -0,12% 01.12./15:03
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9224751084 A1W5SA 209,80 € 145,02 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		159,95 € -0,12%  14:36
Stuttgart 159,65 € +1,17%  08:04
Düsseldorf 159,95 € +0,95%  12:30
München 159,55 € +0,95%  08:05
Hannover 159,55 € +0,89%  08:01
Berlin 159,55 € +0,89%  08:04
Frankfurt 159,15 € +0,13%  12:17
NYSE 174,31 $ 0,00%  01:00
AMEX 174,57 $ 0,00%  30.11.23
Nasdaq 174,30 $ -0,02%  30.11.23
Xetra 158,65 € -0,38%  30.11.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Börsenstar steigt ein - Lithium-Technologie steigert Kapazität um Faktor 10. Neuer 236% Lithium Hot Stock nach 43.233% mit Patriot Battery ($PMET)

Li-Metal Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
50 Veeva - Cloud Spezialist 19.07.23
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...