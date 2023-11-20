Veeva Aktie: Es geht auch anders!

Erweiterte Funktionen



20.11.23 23:12
Veeva stock is currently overvalued with a Price-Earnings Ratio (P/E) of 60, compared to the industry average of 45.35. This indicates a "Poor" rating from a fundamental perspective.


The Relative Strength Index (RSI), which measures stock price movements over a 7-day period, is at 91.06 for Veeva, indicating an overbought situation. The RSI25, which looks at a 25-day period, is at 60, suggesting a "Neutral" rating. Overall, the RSI analysis gives a "Poor" rating.


The sentiment among investors in social media discussions and forums is generally positive for Veeva. Recent conversations focused on positive topics, leading to an overall "Good" rating in terms of investor sentiment.


Out of 16 analyst ratings in the past twelve months, 12 were "Good," 4 were "Neutral," and none were "Poor." Recent analysis resulted in a "Good" rating as well. The average target price derived from these ratings is $198.81, suggesting a potential increase of 0.82% from the last closing price of $197.19. Considering this, the recommendation is "Neutral." Overall, analysts give Veeva a "Good" rating.


