Vection Technologies - Space travel in the metaverse

Vection Technologies (VR1) reported A$4.6m in Q223 receipts, up A$0.2m q-o-q. Recent announcements of the company’s selection to develop virtual reality (VR) and metaverse technologies to promote space travel underpin the vital role partnerships play in the company’s strategy. VR1 also reported progress in commercial opportunities in defence, aerospace and service agencies, among others, all expected to bear fruit in the latter half of the current fiscal year. As such, management reiterated its FY23 revenue guidance of A$24–26m. We are encouraged by the Q223 results and maintain our FY23 forecasts.

