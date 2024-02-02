Vection Technologies - Record half and strong H2 visibility

Vection Technologies’ H124 activity report shows sustained momentum, with the group delivering 37% y-o-y revenue growth to A$11.9m. Total contract value (TCV) of A$16.7m was up 67% y-o-y, providing strong revenue visibility for the rest of FY24. As with Q1, we believe growth has been driven by the expansion of existing low-margin, one-off transactions into large multi-year deals. Expanding deals, rather than relying on new wins, underpin the opportunity for operationally geared growth, with management expecting to see the benefits of recent cost reduction measures in H2.