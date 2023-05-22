Erweiterte Funktionen
Vection Technologies - Integrating with ChatGPT to enable intelligent VR
22.05.23 15:26
Edison Investment Research
Vection Technologies recently announced the integration of ChatGPT into its flagship product, 3D Frame, enabling the creation of an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant within three dimensional (3D) and virtual reality (VR) environments. We believe this is a good example of an enterprise quickly integrating third-party AI to deliver a significant enhancement to its existing products within a timescale (and budget) that was unimaginable 12 months ago.
