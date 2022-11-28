Vection Technologies - Enterprise-grade metaverse

Erweiterte Funktionen


28.11.22 08:48
Edison Investment Research

Vection Technologies (ASX:VR1) is an Australia-based company that operates in the field of extended reality (XR). Through its immersive solutions suite, IntegratedXR, Vection Technologies provides the foundation that clients need to engage with the metaverse, and focuses on completely integrating client systems, operations and technologies. We see the company building on its recent growth (FY22 revenue up more than 440% over FY21) and growing FY23 sales to A$26.1m, driven by Vection Technologies’ entry into new verticals, geographic expansion and several recent acquisitions. FY23 could mark an inflection point for the company and we will be watching the XR space closely.

